Newsome (knee) did not participate at the Browns' practice Thursday.
Newsome has now missed the first two practice sessions of the week due to a knee issue. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, but if he can't go in Sunday's regular season finale, Cameron Mitchell and Martin Emerson would likely see an increase in workload versus Cincinnati.
