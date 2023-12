Newsome registered five solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Newsome picked off Trevor Lawrence on the second play of the fourth quarter, which the Browns' offense took advantage of four plays later with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to David Bell. It was Newsome's second interception of the year and he's two tackles away from matching his career-high of 42 in 2022.