Proche did not play on offense and had three punt returns for 37 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Steelers.

Proche, who is operating as the fifth wideout while Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is unavailable, has taken hold as the primary punt returner. He had a long return of 21 yards that put Cleveland's offense in business on the Pittsburgh side of the field, but an interception ended that threat. In three games on the active roster, Proche has one target and 10 punt returns for 92 yards.