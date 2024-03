The Browns have re-signed Proche.

While Proche didn't catch any passes (on five targets) in 10 games with Cleveland during the 2023 regular season, the 2020 sixth-rounder did contribute as a returner by returning 22 punts for 197 yards as well as one kickoff for 19 yards. Now that he's back in the fold, Proche will have a chance to retain his depth WR/special teams role for the Browns in 2024.