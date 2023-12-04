Proche returned two punts for 30 yards and did not play on offense in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams in Week 13.

By the end of the game, Proche was sitting fourth on the depth chart, but he never stepped on the field with the offense. Amari Cooper sustained a concussion in the second quarter and left the game, but head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to get by with a threesome of Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell. Proche has played a total of nine snaps with the offense and been targeted once through nine games.