Landry (hip) brought in all three of his targets for 46 yards in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday.

The veteran managed his hip issues throughout the short practice week with limited practice reps, and it appears to have worked well in terms of keeping Landry upright and out on the field for the second straight week. As in the season-opening loss to the Ravens, Landry's numbers were nothing spectacular, and in fact, checked in a tick below his 5-61 line against Baltimore. The passing game hasn't been much of a point of emphasis over the first two contests under new head coach Kevin Stefanski in part due to game script, but there will undoubtedly be times this season when Baker Mayfield and company will be called upon to do more. For the moment, Landry will try to benefit from the extra rest ahead of a Week 3 home date against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27.