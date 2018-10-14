Browns' Jarvis Landry: Shut down by Chargers
Landry corralled two of nine targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.
Landry was third on the team in targets behind David Njoku (12) and Antonio Callaway (10), which comes as a surprise considering Landry entered Week 6 tied for the fifth-most targets in the NFL. Landry and Baker Mayfield have yet to look in sync since the rookie quarterback took the starting job. The 25-year-old receiver has 11 catches on 29 targets for 114 yards over the last three games, and just hasn't been the PPR-monster like he's been in the past. He'll look to get back on track against a struggling Buccaneers' secondary next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...