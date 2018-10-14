Landry corralled two of nine targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.

Landry was third on the team in targets behind David Njoku (12) and Antonio Callaway (10), which comes as a surprise considering Landry entered Week 6 tied for the fifth-most targets in the NFL. Landry and Baker Mayfield have yet to look in sync since the rookie quarterback took the starting job. The 25-year-old receiver has 11 catches on 29 targets for 114 yards over the last three games, and just hasn't been the PPR-monster like he's been in the past. He'll look to get back on track against a struggling Buccaneers' secondary next week.