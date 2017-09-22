Browns' Jordan Leslie: Promoted from practice squad
Leslie was promoted from the team's practice squad Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Leslie was added to the active roster in lieu of Corey Coleman's (hand) injury and will likely fill in as a depth option to the receiving corps that includes Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis. The 25-year-old was a surprising cut when the Browns trimmed their roster down to 53 in early September, as his nine receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason wasn't deemed enough to make the team.
