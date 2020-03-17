Play

The Panthers and Burris agreed on a two-year contract worth $8 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burris enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019 from a statistical perspective. The 26-year-old racked up 32 tackles (26 solo), a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble across 14 games last season. With Burris joining the fold and potentially taking over as the team's starting free safety, it could signal the end of Tre Boston's tenure with the Panthers.

