Hunt (thigh) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt upgraded to full participation after a pair of limited sessions and is set to serve as the feature back in a run-heavy Cleveland offense with Nick Chubb (knee) on IR. D'Ernest Johnson -- who has 21 carries over the past two weeks -- will be on hand to spell Hunt, but Hunt is the superior option as both a rusher and a receiver, meaning he'll be heavily involved regardless of how game script plays out.