Hunt underwent sports hernia surgery Tuesday to repaire a ruptured adductor, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt joined the Browns in Week 3 after Nick Chubb (knee) suffered a season ending injury. The veteran back then spent much of the season as a regular on the injury report due to a groin issue, which resulted in this surgery making more sense. The 28-year-old was primarily used in the red zone and finished the season with 495 total yards to go along with a career-high nine touchdowns.