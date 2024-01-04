Hunt (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Despite making regular appearances on Cleveland injury reports since signing with the team in September, Hunt has played in each of the Browns' last 14 games. He likely would be able to play through the groin issue this Sunday against the Bengals if the Browns had something at stake, but with Cleveland locked into the No. 5 seed, head coach Kevin Stefanski could look to rest several key players in the regular-season finale. It's not yet clear if Hunt will ruled out before Sunday or made inactive for the contest, but even if he isn't, both he and starting running back Jerome Ford could be in store for smaller roles than usual.