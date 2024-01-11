Hunt (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation in advance of Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After being deemed a non-participant Tuesday, Hunt logged a limited practice session Wednesday before being listed as a full participant Thursday. With his availability for Saturday's contest solidified, Hunt (who was used sparingly in a Week 18 loss to the Bengals in a contest that had no playoff implications for the Browns) is now in line to reclaim his key backfield role alongside starter Jerome Ford in a 1A/1B RB context that gives Hunt a degree of utility in fantasy lineups this weekend.