The Browns maintain that Joseph (foot) is on schedule in his rehab from November surgery, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Joseph signed a one-year contract in March while he was still rehabbing from the season-ending foot injury he'd suffered with the Raiders in November. He then said in April that he'd avoided any setbacks and was almost fully recovered, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him placed on the PUP list Monday. The Browns are still a couple weeks away from padded practices, giving Joseph a bit more time to recover. He seems to be a favorite for one of the starting jobs, but the Browns also have Andrew Sendejo, Grant Delpit and Sheldrick Redwine competing for safety snaps.