Wilson is not expected to require surgery to repair his hyperextended left knee, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson could carry a four to six week recovery timetable is he's indeed able to avoid surgery, through previous reports had him pegged to miss at least six weeks. If it looks as though the second-year linebacker is on track for the latter end of that recovery timeframe, the Browns could realistically opt to place him on the PUP list to start the season.