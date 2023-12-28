Emerson (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday and does not have an injury designation for Thursday's clash against the Jets, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Emerson departed from Sunday's Week 16 game against Houston early and logged a limited practice session both Monday and Tuesday, but he was able to return to full participation Wednesday. That clears the way for him to suit up versus New York on Thursday Night Football. Emerson has been a key contributor in Cleveland's secondary this season, as he's tied for fifth in the NFL with four interceptions and tied for 13th with 12 passes defensed.