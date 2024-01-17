Emerson had two tackles and played 41 of 46 snaps in last Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to the Texans.

Emerson and the Browns' defense had a rough final game. He was most notable for an attempted arm tackle of Brevin Jordan, who cut inside and raced to the end zone for a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The second-year cornerback led the Browns with four interceptions and finished fourth with 59 tackles during the regular season.