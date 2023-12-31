Emerson recorded three tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in Thursday's 37-20 win versus the Jets.
Thursday's was the second game in the last four weeks and the third game this season in which Emerson recorded multiple pass breakups. In Week 18, he'll have a tough test against Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), Tee Higgins and the Bengals.
