Emerson (ankle) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Emerson logged three solo tackles and one pass deflection in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans. He saw the field for 26 defensive snaps (53 percent) and three on special teams (14 percent) before exiting with a shin injury. His limited participation Monday does not shed a lot of light on his status for Thursday's game versus the Jets, so his status will need to be monitored as the week progresses.