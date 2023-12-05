Emerson logged seven total tackles (three solo) and one pass deflection in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

Emerson's seven stops were enough to tie Juan Thornhill for Cleveland's leading tackler in Week 13. The second-year cornerback out of Mississippi State has played a vital role in the Browns' secondary this season, but the team was clearly hurting without Denzel Ward (shoulder), as they gave up their second-highest passing yards total on the year (279 yards). Emerson has recorded 43 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions through 12 games, and he'll look to help shut down the Jaguars' offense in Week 14.