Burnett is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles during Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burnett was forced out of Thursday's divisional tilt on a non-contact play just prior to halftime. He's scheduled for an MRI on Friday, which will reveal the full extent of his injury, but there's major cause for concern that the veteran may be sidelined for at least the remainder of the season. If Burnett is indeed forced to miss significant time, Juston Burris, Eric Murray (knee) and Sheldrick Redwine will be candidates to play expanded roles on defense going forward.