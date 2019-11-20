Play

Burnett underwent surgery to address his torn Achilles on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burnett sustained the injury during last Thursday's loss to the Browns and moved to injured reserve earlier Tuesday, and he'll now be able to begin the recovery process. Justin Burris is expected to fill in at strong safety for the Browns in his absence.

