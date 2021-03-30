Burnett announced his retirement Monday, Mike Spofford of packers.com reports.
Burnett suffered an Achilles tear in Nov. 2019 and was out of football in 2020. Now 32 years old, he'll call it quits after 10 NFL seasons and 133 games (including 11 in the playoffs). Burnett spent eight years with the Packers and reached triple-digit tackles three times in that span, achieving elite IDP status before injuries started to catch up with him in his mid-to-late 20s. He retires with 769 tackles (540 solo), 52 pass defenses, 10 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.