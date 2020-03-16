Burnett (Achilles) has been released by the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 31-year-old strong safety, who suffered a season-ending Achilles' injury in in Week 11 this past season, will now look to catch on elsewhere once he re-proves his health. Prior to sustaining his injury, Burnett logged 41 tackles, two sacks and a pick in eight games for the Browns.