Burnett has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Steelers due to an Achilles injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burnett went down on a non-contact play just before halftime, which is cause for major concern. A torn Achilles would likely sideline the veteran for the remainder of the season, but look for more updates on the extent of the injury to come in the following days. Before exiting the contest, Burnett recorded five tackles, two passes defensed and an interception. Juston Burris and Sheldrick Redwine are likely to see increased reps for the remainder of Thursday's game.