Chubb (knee) could undergo surgery within the next 7-to-10 days and then again several weeks later, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The precise diagnosis of Chubb's injury is not completely clear yet, but according to the latest report he also has damage to his meniscus. His injuries are season-ending, which means the star running back will focus on recovery going forward. The 27-year-old notably dislocated and tore the MCL, PCL and LCL in the same knee in October 2015 during his sophomore season at Georgia. Jerome Ford will fill in as the Browns' new feature back in the immediate future, but Cleveland is still expected to bring in another veteran option at the position.