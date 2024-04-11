Chubb (knee) agreed Thursday to restructure his contract with the Browns, lowering his $11.75 million base salary while adding additional incentives, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb is coming off a severe left knee injury, involving surgeries to repair his ACL, MCL and meniscus, but the Browns have consistently stated that he wasn't considered a cut candidate, as Cabot notes. Restructuring his base salary into a more manageable figure solidifies the notion that Chubb will remain in Cleveland for the final year of his deal. Depending on his performance, Chubb could reportedly make back the entire sum of his initial salary, but he'll first have to return to full health and retake the field. Should Chubb's recovery necessitate he gets off to a slow start when the regular season kicks off, the Browns will have new backfield additions D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines (knee) available to help carry the load alongside holdover Jerome Ford.