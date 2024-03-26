General manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday that Chubb (knee) is expected to resume load running soon, and that the next three months will determine his availability for the start of the 2024 season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb is expected to begin load running "this month" per Berry. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that the general manager also said Chubb has done a fantastic job in his rehab thus far, and reiterated that the running back is expected to be with the Browns for the 2024 season, despite the fact that he carries a $15.83 million cap hit entering the final year of his contract and is coming off a brutal left knee injury. Cleveland inked D'Onta Foreman in free agency, adding another depth piece to the backfield alongside Jerome Ford. Chubb's chances of being ready for Week 1 will hinge on his recovery progress this offseason, but the expectation remains that he'll operate as the Browns' starter once fully recovered from surgeries to repair the ACL, MCL and meniscus of his left knee. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ford and Foreman begin the 2024 campaign with larger workloads, and for Chubb's involvement to grow as the season progresses.