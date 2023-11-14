The Browns announced Tuesday that Chubb underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

The procedure was Chubb's second since he suffered the season-ending knee injury in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Sept. 18. He had his first surgery Sept. 29 on his meniscus and MCL, but under the recommendation of doctors, he waited another six weeks before addressing the torn ACL. Chubb is without an official timeline to return to football activities, but the Browns previously relayed after the first surgery that the running back is expected to be available for game action at some point during the 2024 season. Jerome Ford has taken over as the Browns' primary option out of the backfield while Chubb has been sidelined, with Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong serving as change-of-pace options behind Ford.