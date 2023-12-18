Chubb (knee) was spotted walking around prior to Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears without crutches or a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb's ability to move about with crutches is a small sign of progress just over a month removed from his Nov. 14 follow-up surgery to address a torn ACL. He previously underwent surgery Sept. 18 to repair the meniscus and MCL in the same knee, but he required the secondary procedure on his ACL two months later on the advice of doctors. The Browns aren't putting a precise timeline for Chubb to resume full on-field activities, though at the time of his Nov. 14 procedure, the team announced that it expects that the running back will be able to return to play during the 2024 season.