The Browns want to keep Chubb (knee) but might consider releasing him this offseason if the two sides can't agree on a new contract, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Chubb probably wouldn't like the idea of taking a pay cut for the final year of his contract, as he mostly outplayed the terms of the deal before suffering an ACL tear in September. An extension would allow the Browns to lower his $15.83 million cap hit and $11.78 million base salary for 2024 without forcing Chubb to take a straight-up pay cut, though the team might be hesitant to offer significant guarantees to a 28-year-old RB coming back from a severe injury. GM Andrew Berry said in January that the Browns intend to bring Chubb back for 2024, one way or another.