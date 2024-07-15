Chubb (knee) was shown in a video posted Monday to his documentary film's Instagram account handling two squat reps of what appears to be 558 pounds, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Chubb didn't do any on-field work during OTAs or minicamp and declined to put a timetable on his return back in June, but the four-time Pro Bowler continues to make progress in his recovery with the start of training camp approaching, as veterans report for Cleveland on July 23. The 28-year-old suffered a season-ending ACL, MCL and meniscus knee injury Week 2 last year, requiring separate surgeries to repair his MCL on Sept. 29, then his ACL on Nov. 14. When Chubb suffered a similar injury to the same knee at Georgia he didn't miss a single game in the Bulldogs' following season, but at that time his ACL wasn't torn. It still remains to be seen whether Chubb will be available for the start of training camp as even a limited participant, or whether he'll be on the field Week 1 versus Dallas, but the Browns are optimistic he'll be fully healthy and suiting up at some point during the 2024 campaign. Cleveland has depth to lean if Chubb isn't able to play early, as the team added bruiser D'Onta Foreman and pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines (knee) to a backfield already housing Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong.