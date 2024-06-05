Chubb (knee) said Wednesday that he doesn't have a timeline for returning to practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Chubb had surgery Sept. 29 to address an MCL tear and then another procedure Nov. 14 to repair his ACL. The injury he suffered Week 2 last season also included damage to his meniscus and medial capsule, further adding to the difficulty of rehabbing a severe left knee for the second time. He tore three ligaments in the same knee while playing at Georgia in Oct. 2015, though in that case his ACL remained intact. Chubb seems unlikely to be ready for the start of training camp and might also miss the start of the regular season, but he anticipates making a full recovery and playing in games at some point this year. In the meantime, the Browns have Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong as their top running backs, with Nyheim Hines potentially pitching in as a pass-catching specialist.