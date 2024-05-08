Hines (knee) said Tuesday he expects to be ready for training camp, Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Hines underwent surgery to repair his left ACL last August, then was released by the Bills in March after missing the entire 2023 season. Assuming he's indeed able to get back to full health by the start of training camp, Hines should have a solid chance to compete for a third down role out of the backfield while also contributing in the return game. With Nick Chubb (knee) working his way back from an ACL tear of his own and no guarantee to be ready for Week 1, Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman figure to work alongside Hines as Cleveland's top backs during training camp.