The Bills released Hines (knee) on Wednesday with a non-football injury designation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted that Hines, who is recovering from an ACL injury that cost the running back the 2023 season, will likely be ready to take the field by training camp. Assuming no setbacks, Hines should be able to compete for a change-of-pace/return role in 2024, but the 27-year-old will need to re-prove his health before re-entering the fantasy equation in PPR formats.