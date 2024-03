Hines (knee) is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report indicates that Hines' deal is worth up to $3.5 million. The 27-year-old is bouncing back from a left ACL injury that he sustained last July and cost him the entire 2023 season. When healthy, however, Hines should provide the Browns backfield with a pass-catching/change-of-pace option, while also adding utility as a returner.