The Bills placed Hines (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.
Hines was injured in a jet ski accident last weekend and is expected to miss the season after suffering an ACL injury. It's a horrible break for Hines. In the wake of the injury, the Bills have signed veteran RB Darrynton Evans to compete for a job behind James Cook, Damien Harris, and Latavius Murray.
More News
-
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Injures left ACL•
-
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Needs season-ending surgery•
-
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Suffers significant knee injury•
-
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Role in offense TBD•
-
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Makes biggest mark on special teams•
-
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Returns two kicks for touchdowns•