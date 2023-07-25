The Bills placed Hines (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Hines was injured in a jet ski accident last weekend and is expected to miss the season after suffering an ACL injury. It's a horrible break for Hines. In the wake of the injury, the Bills have signed veteran RB Darrynton Evans to compete for a job behind James Cook, Damien Harris, and Latavius Murray.

More News