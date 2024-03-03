The Bills plan to release Hines (knee) during the upcoming week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Hines is expected to attain full medical clearance ahead of training camp while he nears the finish line in his recovery from the ACL reconstruction surgery he required last August, he'll have to find work elsewhere while Buffalo looks to utilize his 90-man offseason roster spot on another player. After being acquired from the Colts in November 2022 in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, Hines appeared in just seven games for Buffalo, carrying 18 times for 36 yards and a touchdown to go with 25 catches for 188 yards while also contributing as a punt returner. If teams are satisfied with where Hines stands in his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, he could have an opportunity to battle for a third-down role out of the backfield at his next stop.