Hines (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery to address an injury suffered as the result of being struck by another rider while stationary on a jet ski, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hines' injuries are reportedly serious, but not life-threatening. He will be required to miss the entire 2023 season and work to rehab for the 2024 campaign, for which he is also under contract with Buffalo. However, Hines carries a low dead-cap salary number for the 2024 season, and might need to consider a restructure once back to full health. His absence could solidify a three-headed backfield committee for the Bills, with all of James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray available for work.