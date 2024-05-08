Hines (knee) said Tuesday he expects to be available for the start of training camp, Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Hines underwent surgery to repair his left ACL last August, then was released by the Bills in March after missing the entire 2023 season. Assuming he's indeed healthy by the start of training camp, Hines should compete for third-down snaps in the backfield and return work on special teams. With Nick Chubb working his way back from a serious knee injury of his own and no lock to be ready for Week 1, Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman are likely to operate as Cleveland's top backs to begin training camp.