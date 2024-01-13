Strong (back) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Strong sustained a back injury in the Browns' regular-season finale that will hold him out of the Saturday's wild-card matchup. With Strong missing time, expect John Kelly to serve as Cleveland's third-string running back.
