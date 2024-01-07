Strong was spotted warming up with the starting offense prior to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Strong has been the No. 3 option on the depth chart for much of the season, but he looks as though he could get a look in a lead role out of the backfield in the regular-season finale. Though Cleveland is keeping both Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt active, the team's top two running backs may only handle light roles Sunday while the team is already locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Browns' main goal is to escape Week 18 with the health of its key players intact, creating plenty of opportunities for depth options like Strong to see their most extensive work of the season. Strong has carried 49 times for 226 yards and a touchdown to go with five catches for 47 yards on seven targets through Cleveland's first 16 games.