Strong (back) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Strong was missing from the Browns' first practice of the week just two days after seeing his largest workload of the season in Cleveland's 31-14 loss to Cincinnati. Since the Browns were already locked in as the AFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs heading into Week 18 action, the coaching staff held out or limited several key players in the regular-season finale. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt (groin) were among the two players who were limited, resulting in Strong taking on his biggest workload of the season. Strong played 27 snaps on offense and carried 14 times for 65 yards before he left the game in the second half due to a back injury, which now threatens his availability for Saturday's wild-card game in Houston.