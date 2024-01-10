Strong (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Strong was unable to practice Tuesday, so his presence at Wednesday's session represents a step in the right direction. Even still, he'll probably need to practice in full Thursday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Friday and possibly Saturday.
