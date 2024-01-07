Strong exited in the second half of Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bengals with an apparent back injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. He rushed 14 times for 65 yards and didn't catch his only target prior to the injury.

Strong worked as the primary ball carrier before getting hurt, as Jerome Ford got three carries and Kareem Hunt registered just one touch. Ford and Hunt are expected to lead Cleveland's backfield in the wild-card round against the Texans, so Strong will likely be bumped back down to a third-string role if his back injury doesn't keep him from suiting up.