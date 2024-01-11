Strong (back) is listed as questionable for Cleveland's wild-card matchup against Houston on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of Celveland.com reports.
Strong suffered a back injury during the team's season finale, which has cast doubt on his availability for Saturday's playoff game. If the 2022 fourth-round pick ends up being unable to play, James Proche should handle Cleveland's kick return duties.
