Ragland recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints.
Despite having played just 33 defensive snaps in Week 16 versus New Orleans, Ragland paced Cleveland with 10 stops which accounts for his highest total in that department since he logged 12 tackles back in the 2018 playoffs when he suited up for Kansas City. While the Browns continue to deal with a plethora of injuroes to their linebacker corps, this opens things up for the 252-pounder to handle more snaps alongside Deion Jones and Tony Fields for the time being.