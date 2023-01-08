Ragland (shoulder) will not return Sunday against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ragland suffered the injury in the first half, and he was unable to return for the second. In his absence, Jermaine Carter and Tae Davis will both likely see extra opportunities in the Browns' regular-season finale.
