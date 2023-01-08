Ragland exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a shoulder injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ragland apparently sustained this injury sometime during the first half of Sunday's regular-season finale. The veteran linebacker has appeared in three games for Cleveland since being signed off the Raiders' practice squad, amassing 12 tackles over the previous two contests. In his stead, Jermaine Carter and/or Tae Davis will likely step into bigger roles alongside starting linebackers Deion Jones and Tony Fields.
