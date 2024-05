McLeod (biceps) said Tuesday he plans to retire after the 2024 season, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

McLeod is presumably healthy after a biceps injury limited him to 10 appearances (five starts) in 2023. He signed a one-year deal back in March to return to Cleveland for a second season. The soon-to-be 34-year-old will likely serve as a depth option in the secondary while also handling a role on special teams.